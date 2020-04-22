Skagit Transit has gotten a boost from the federal government.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced a $5.9 million grant for the agency as part of the COVID-19 relief package CARES Act, which was passed and signed into law late last month.
Skagit Transit Executive Director Dale O’Brien said he’s grateful for the aid, which he said will help keep passengers and drivers safe.
“This is the federal government stepping up to make sure people make essential trips they need to for groceries and to go see doctors. We wouldn’t be able to give (this) level of service if it wasn’t for this money,” he said.
O’Brien hopes it will also keep Skagit Transit’s workforce intact.
“If at all possible we don’t want to lay off drivers. We want additional training for them,” he said.
Skagit Transit cut back on the frequency of some of its fixed routes as the COVID-19 pandemic grew. O’Brien said paratransit ridership is down about 75 percent and fixed-route ridership is down about 69 percent.
He said in addition to paying for general operating costs and training, the grant will bolster Skagit Transit’s stock of cleaning and safety supplies, and help pay for additional cleaning costs. Portions of the buses’ interiors are cleaned throughout the day, and each bus goes through a thorough cleaning each evening, he said.
Buses are currently free to ride, but limited to those who need them for essential trips.
Further steps have been taken to make bus transportation as safe as possible.
Some seats are blocked off, a measure meant to keep distance between passengers. Additionally, most passengers are only allowed to enter and leave the bus through the rear doors, limiting contact with drivers.
“Our drivers are showing up and their attitude is good. They realize they’re part of essential needs of the community,” O’Brien said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.