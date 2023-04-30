Skagit Transit is set to add a new bus route to the Burlington area while making minor changes to other routes.
The changes go into effect Monday.
Route 101 will be a new service loop and will run seven days a week to provide access to shopping, job locations and community services.
Minor changes will be made to routes 40X, 207, 300, 301, 410 and 717.
“Together, these changes will support the region’s recovery and more easily connect riders to destinations,” said Skagit Transit’s Cheryl Willis.
Route 300 in Sedro-Woolley has been modified to add stops along Klinger Street and F&S Grade Road.
Route 301 will provide hourly service along the Highway 20 corridor from the Chuckanut Park and Ride to the Sedro-Woolley Park and Ride, while routes 301 and 300 will meet for easy transfers at the Sedro-Woolley Park and Ride.
The Burlington Public Library and Burlington Senior Center will now be serviced by Route 101, eliminating the 301 loop to the two destinations.
Route 40x will add a 6:15 a.m. run from March Point Park and Ride on weekdays, and 8:15 a.m. and 5:40 p.m. eastbound trips from Skagit Station on Saturdays.
Route 410 will maintain its current route, but drop the first run of the day.
Route 207 will adjust service times at Austin Lane in Mount Vernon, while Route 717 in Concrete will adjust service times.
Skagit Transit has introduced a host of ways riders can get information about routes and find out when the next bus is coming.
These include a real-time kiosk at the Chuckanut Park and Ride and the UMO Mobility app.
For real-time bus details and to track buses on a live map, go to strweb.skagittransit.org, call 360-757-4433 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. or visit the Skagit Station customer service office.
Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
