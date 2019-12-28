After 11 years without adjusting fares, Skagit Transit is increasing the cost of bus passes and is ending free transfers.
A one-way ride will continue to cost $1, but starting Jan. 2 riders will no longer be given free transfers, according to a news release from the transit agency.
Prices on day passes — which allow for unlimited rides — are increasing from $2 to $3, and monthlong passes are increasing from $25 to $30, said Brad Windler, planning and outreach supervisor with Skagit Transit.
Skagit Transit’s board of directors, which is made up of mayors, city council members and county commissioners, voted to increase rates in August after the transit agency conducted a two-month public outreach program.
Windler said costs have increased significantly since the last fare adjustment, and new revenue is needed to maintain or improve services.
“2008 was the last time fares were adjusted,” he said. “We’re subject to inflation just like anyone else.”
Also in January, the agency plans to begin rolling out TouchPass, an electronic fare system that will allow riders to use their phones to pay for rides and buy passes, Windler said.
