SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Skagit Transit is busy hiring and training bus drivers, and has plans to add routes to both Sedro-Woolley and Burlington in the fall.
Among the changes coming in the fall is splitting Route 300 — from Chuckanut Park and Ride in Burlington to Sedro-Woolley and back — into two routes.
Once that is complete, riders wanting to go from one side of Sedro-Woolley to the other will not have to occasionally go to Burlington before doing so.
“That can be a long trip,” Brad Windler, Skagit Transit planning and outreach supervisor, said. “So we are going to separate that so Route 300 will stay in Sedro-Woolley as a full-time circulator. It will have a loop. The citizens of Sedro-Woolley will be able to get around town without leaving Sedro-Woolley.”
And what will become Route 301 will continue to connect the Chuckanut Park and Ride with the Sedro-Woolley Park and Ride.
Both routes will run hourly seven days a week.
Burlington will also be getting an additional circulator called Route 101; Route 513 from Burlington Park and Ride to the March Point Park and Ride will become an hourly service; and Route 615 from March Point through La Conner and the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation and into Mount Vernon will go from having buses run every three hours to every two hours.
“This is going to help us serve a variety of needs that are arising in Skagit County,” Windler said.
In September, Skagit Transit completed a service improvement to its route from Sedro-Woolley to Mount Vernon.
The route that once required a transfer and took about 1 hour and 20 minutes, is now a non-stop 21 minutes from Mount Vernon to Sedro-Woolley.
Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson experienced the time-consuming route between the two cities firsthand and was pleased Skagit Transit made the changes.
“It was quite the trip,” she said. “It’s good to see Skagit Transit making the necessary steps to improve service in Sedro-Woolley.
“That decreased time as well as the increased area of service within out city is extremely important. It’s great to see these things happening.”
When fully staffed Skagit Transit employs 82 drivers. Currently that number is 71 with five drivers in training.
Unlike other transit agencies, Skagit Transit avoided layoffs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. And it did not cut service.
“The reason why is because we kept our drivers around,” Windler said.
Skagit Transit fixed route buses drove about 1.2 million miles last year. The paratransit service buses drove about 285,000 miles.
The transit agency has been awarded about $18.1 million in COVID-19 relief funding and has received about $10 million of that amount.
“We have used that funding to maintain our staffing and service levels,” Windler said. “For instance, we are receiving less in fare revenue as people travel less due to the pandemic. This funding had kept us stable.”
Skagit Transit also offers Umo, which allows riders to prepay for trips while also providing a wealth of information.
“Riders show the face of their phone to the reader screen on the bus and they interact,” Windler said. “So they can pay with that and also track where our buses are so they don’t have to spend 30 minutes in the rain waiting for the bus to show up.”
And if a would-be rider is not tech savvy, Skagit Transit has a staffer called a travel trainer who can help.
“All the things they need to learn to ride the bus, we will do that and are more than happy to do so,” Windler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.