Skagit Transit riders now have the ability to plan routes and buy tickets on their smartphones, as well as access real-time updates on their bus's progress — largely thanks to a grant by the Skagit Council of Governments.
Skagit Transit announced the new features this week.
"We're happy to have it up and running," Skagit Transit Planning and Outreach Supervisor Brad Windler said. "This will make riding transit a lot more convenient. No longer will you have to stand in rain 20 to 30 minutes."
Riders can track buses through a smartphone app, by text, on the Skagit Transit website or through a kiosk at Skagit Station in Mount Vernon.
Skagit Transit has used a smartphone app called TouchPass to assist riders, including by giving them the ability to purchase tickets.
Skagit Transit is now using the app Umo that has more features such as trip planning and real-time tracking throughout the Puget Sound area. It only offers the sale of fares in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
The new features were largely funded by a grant from the Skagit Council of Governments. Windler said the cost was about $105,000, with 80% coming via the grant.
He said the agency is grateful to tackle something long on its wish list.
"Real-time information is a service more and more transit organizations have been offering over the last 20 years," he said. "The technology has gotten much more affordable."
The ride-planning option will also be a boon, he said
He gave an example of a rider who wants to travel from Sedro-Woolley to Walmart in Mount Vernon. Such a rider can program some information into their phone or computer.
"It will give you walking directions from your house, all the buses you have to take and you can use it to buy your bus fare," he said.
The features may get bolstered soon — an electronic reader board planned for the Chuckanut Park and Ride is slated to be installed by the end of the month, and the agency is seeking grants for additional kiosks throughout the county.
