Skagit Transit will team Friday with the Safeway grocery story in Anacortes to host a food drive with a memorable name — and one of the transit company’s buses on hand.
The Stuff the Bus food drive will be held between noon and 5 p.m. at Safeway. A Skagit Transit bus will be on hand to store food donations to be given to the Anacortes Salvation Army food bank.
The emphasis will be on nonperishable goods including canned meats, vegetables, fruit, stews and soups, tea, ground coffee and other items, as well as pet food, baby food and adult pull-up style diapers.
Cheryl Willis, marketing and public affairs specialist with Skagit Transit, said she hopes shoppers will consider picking up extra items to donate while doing their own grocery shopping.
She said the hope is for Skagit Transit to hold similar drives in other parts of the county.
“It’s such a need right now,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.