Skagit Transit and the Fred Meyer in Burlington are teaming up for a "Stuff the Bus" food drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23. The drive in the Fred Meyer parking lot will benefit the Tri-Parish Food Bank in Burlington.
A Skagit Transit bus will be available to transport donations of nonperishable food including canned meats, canned vegetables and fruits, soup and pasta.
Other asked-for items include ground coffee, tea bags, hot and cold cereals, rice, and mixes for cakes and pancakes. Baby food and formula will also be accepted, as well as donations of diapers and canned pet food.
The Tri-Parish Food Bank aids families, seniors and those with disabilities. It has seen an increase in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of families served rising from 600 to 2,200.
The last food drive in which Skagit Transit participated received 4,000 pounds of food for the Helping Hands Solution Center in Sedro-Woolley. That drive was held in August.
