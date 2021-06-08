Skagit Transit’s return to full service Monday will include restarting commuter routes to Bellingham and Everett.
The transit agency, which announced after a vote by its board of commissioners May 19 that all local routes would return, said this week the commuter routes would also resume after a long layoff because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Express commuter buses depart as early as 4:45 a.m. for Everett and 6:45 a.m. for Bellingham from Monday through Friday, with the southbound trip connecting with light rail and buses in Snohomish and King counties.
Some weekend routes are available too.
COVID-19 safety procedures will remain in place, including disinfecting and deep cleaning throughout the day.
During the pandemic, Skagit Transit introduced a real-time rider notification system that includes signs at Skagit Station in Mount Vernon and the Chuckanut Park and Ride in Burlington; the use of an app to track buses’ progress and to pay fares; and a real-time dashboard at skagittransit.org.
