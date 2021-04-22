Two Skagit Valley College athletes were honored recently as Northwest Athletic Conference Athletes of the Week.
Men's golfer Carson Linville and men's basketball player Daniel Santana were honored.
Linville, a Nooksack Valley High School graduate, made up a three-stroke deficit over the final six holes at the Olympic Spring Invitational to win that event. He shot a 69 to edge past Bellevue's Austin Duffy by a single stroke at The Home Course in DuPont.
Santana had 53 points, nine rebounds and was 21-for-33 shooting in a two-game span. He went 9-of-12 from the free-throw line in that stretch.
