EDMONDS — After beating the Skagit Valley College baseball team in both games of a doubleheader Saturday, Edmonds repeated the trick Sunday.
Edmonds beat Skagit Valley 4-0 in the first game, then followed up with a 6-5 win in the nightcap.
Skagit Valley (4-16) has lost 12 consecutive games.
Tritons starting pitcher Josh Latinmer scattered four hits in the first game.
In the second game, Edmonds snapped a tie in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Brian Ours, Cedric Gatter and Carter Parcher each had two hits for Skagit Valley. Parcher, who was manning center field for the Cardinals, hit two doubles and tallied three RBI.
Skagit is next scheduled to face Olympic on the road May 22 in a doubleheader.
