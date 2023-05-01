Skagit Valley College baseball team drops Sunday doubleheader Skagit Valley Herald staff Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email May 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College baseball team dropped its second Northwest Athletic Conference North Region doubleheader in as many days Sunday, falling to Bellevue 9-4 and 7-2.In the opener, the Bulldogs scored four runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-0 lead into the seventh.The Cardinals rallied to score four runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to 6-4, only to see Bellevue plate three runs in the eighth to secure the win. Skagit Valley hitters had five singles over nine innings.In the second game, the Cardinals had more errors (five) than hits (four). The Cardinals are 8-10 in region play and 12-22 overall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email Follow Vince Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
