BREMERTON — Skagit Valley College pitcher Jack Erdman threw seven strong innings Sunday to help his baseball team to a doubleheader split with Olympic.
The Cardinals lost the first game 5-4 and won the second 5-2. They are 4-4.
Erdman allowed three hits, two runs and two walks, while striking out five.
Ben Vanderweyst then finished off the win with two shutout innings of relief.
Skagit Valley's Hayden Byorick was 3-for-5, Hibiki Ouchi 2-for-3 and Grant Stading 2-for-4.
In the first game, Brody Larsen went 3-for-4 and Hayden Iacolucci 2-for-5.
