MOUNT VERNON— The Bellevue College baseball team rolled to two victories Sunday against Skagit Valley College.
The Bulldogs won the first game 7-0 and the second 8-1.
Trevin Hope, Aaron Barokas and Quincy Vassar combined for the shutout in the first game, with Hope getting the win after five innings of one-hit work
Austin Willson and Grant Stading each hit a double for the Cardinals at Skagit Valley Dream Field.
Bellevue pitchers Nate Butcher, Connor Portugal and Michael Attalah combined to throw a one-hitter in the second game.
Leadoff hitter Carter Parcher had the lone hit for the Cardinals and Kaden Kirshenbaum notched an RBI groundout.
Skagit Valley is 7-21.
