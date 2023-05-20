Cardinals

PASCO — Pierce College pushed across a run in the 11th inning Friday, beating Skagit Valley 4-3 in a baseball playoff game.

Skagit Valley's season ends at 19-27 after the loss in the super regional round of the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament.


