Skagit Valley College baseball team has its season come to an end
Dan Ruthemeyer
May 20, 2023

PASCO — Pierce College pushed across a run in the 11th inning Friday, beating Skagit Valley 4-3 in a baseball playoff game.

Skagit Valley's season ends at 19-27 after the loss in the super regional round of the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament.

Pierce led 3-2 when the Cardinals scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning to force extra innings.

In the top of 11th, the Raiders loaded the bases with one out with a pair of singles and a walk. A sacrifice fly then brought home the go-ahead run.

Skagit Valley's Wyatt Hall was 3-for-6, while Hayato Ikeda was 2-for-3.

Cardinals pitcher Owen Murdock allowed three runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings, then Colsen Friedrichs gave up one run over the next six innings.
