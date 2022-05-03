SVC Cardinals

EVERETT — The Skagit Valley College baseball team managed to split its two games against Everett on Monday.

The Cardinals won the second Northwest Athletic Conference game 5-3 after losing the first 7-3.

In the win, Kobe Sandstrom was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the visitors and Kyle Henington had two RBI as Skagit Valley plated three runs in the eighth inning.

In the first game, the Cardinals fell behind early and never caught up.

Skagit Valley’s Varen Sabino was 2-for-3 with a double while Hunter Zielasko was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

The Cardinals are 8-8 in conference play and 17-20 overall. Everett is 15-5, 28-14.

