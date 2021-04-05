MOUNT VERNON — A day after splitting its first doubleheader of the season, the Skagit Valley College baseball team did it again Sunday.
The Cardinals lost their first game against Edmonds 14-2, then stormed back for a 7-2 victory in the second game.
Edmonds outhit Skagit Valley (2-2) in the first game 13-9.
Skagit Valley first baseman Hayden Byorick was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk, and right fielder James Anderson hit a double. Edmonds center fielder Dylan Cyr, a former Mount Vernon High School standout, went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI.
In the second game, Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Erdman nabbed his first win of the season with a six-inning, four-strikeout performance.
Three Skagit Valley pitchers combined to hold Edmonds to four hits, with Kyle Kreischer and Carter Parcher combining for three innings of relief. Parcher earned the save.
Skagit Valley's Hibiki Ouchi went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Zielasko was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.
Cyr had one of Edmonds' two RBI.
