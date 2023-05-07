Skagit Valley College baseball team sweeps Everett Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email May 7, 2023 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College baseball team picked up a pair of wins Saturday, beating Everett 6-2 and 5-4.In the first game, Skagit Valley held Everett scoreless over the final sixth innings. Relief pitcher Colsen Friedrichs threw the final four innings.The Cardinals' Riki Okamoto and Bryce Johnson were each 2-for-3, Landon Kerzman 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, and Wyatt Hall 2-for-5.In the second game, the Cardinals scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.Varen Sabino drove in the first run with a single, the second run scored on a balk, and the third run came home on a two-out Everett error.Okamoto was 2-for-4.Skagit Valley, 11-10 in Northwest Athletic Conference North Region play and 15-22 overall, plays a doubleheader Monday at Everett. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
