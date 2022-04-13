Cardinals

EDMONDS — The Skagit Valley College baseball team dropped a pair of games Tuesday to Edmonds.

The Cardinals fell 10-0 and 6-4 in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region contests.

In the seven-inning first game, Skagit Valley was held to one hit — a double by Ricky Gatter — and had only two baserunners.

In the second game, Edmonds overcame a 4-2 fourth-inning deficit to complete the sweep.

Skagit Valley's Kaden Kirshenbaum was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Nic Goodwin was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Aidan Roddel was 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

The Cardinals are 1-3 in North Region play and 10-15 overall.

