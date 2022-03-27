Cardinals

MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College baseball team swept a doubleheader Saturday against Wenatchee Valley.

The Cardinals won 9-1 and 6-3.

In the first game, the Cardinals broke open a 2-1 game with seven eighth-inning runs.

Skagit Valley's Kyle Henington was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI, Nic Goodwin was 3-for-4 with one run scored and two RBI, and Hunter Zelasko was 2-for-4.

Kotaro Uchida allowed one run in six innings on the mound for the Cardinals, while Payton Robertson pitched three shutout innings.

In the second game, Skagit Valley again scored late.

The Cardinals overcame a 3-2 deficit by scoring four eighth-inning runs.

Skagit Valley's Kaden Kirshenbaum was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Kobe Sandstrom was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.

The Cardinals are 8-10.

