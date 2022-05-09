Several colleges in the state, including Skagit Valley College, Bellevue College and Everett Community College, received threats of violence via email over the weekend.
Skagit Valley College enacted its lockdown protocol at 8:42 a.m. Monday after the emails — sent to multiple college offices — were seen by staff, who contacted the Mount Vernon and Oak Harbor police departments immediately, according to Skagit Valley College.
The lockdown was lifted at 9:30 a.m., though all Skagit Valley College campuses and centers remained closed the rest of the day.
According to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department, the emails stated that explosives and firearms would be used on campus.
In response to the threat, law enforcement and the college’s Safety and Security office will provide increased patrols during local law enforcement's ongoing investigation, Skagit Valley College spokesperson Laura Daniali said.
The college will make decisions regarding increased future patrols based on the outcome of the investigation.
The college is planning to resume normal operations Tuesday, said Daniali.
Everett Community College also canceled in-person classes Monday as a result of having received a threat to its main campus. Bellevue College's North and Main campuses were closed Friday due to a threat.
With the stated date of the threat having passed and similar threats having been received by colleges throughout the region, it is believed there is no credible risk to the community, the police department release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.