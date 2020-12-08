MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley College held a unique graduation Saturday, and not just because it was done on Zoom.
About 25 parents and grandparents graduated from the college’s first Escuela de Padres — or Parents School — program, which is designed to give parents information they need to help not only their children but themselves.
“As parents, we have the responsibility to continue learning and studying,” Marlene Rios said through a translator. “And later (we) have the great joy to help our kids go to college and have them be good adults that continue helping our community.”
The program is similar to one hosted by the Mount Vernon School District, but this one allows participants to earn three college credits, said Yadira Rosales, Skagit Valley College’s associate vice president for equity and inclusion.
“(We’re) providing a space for them to see that not only can they be college graduates, their kids can too,” Rosales said.
The groundwork for the nine-week program began in February — before the COVID-19 pandemic caused most things to be done online — with an in-person meeting with parents to find out what they wanted to know about the community, the primary schools and the college, Rosales said.
What was found was that a lot of the parents wanted to know how to help their children succeed not only in their K-12 education, but beyond, said Diana Peregrina, who facilitated the class that met weekly on Saturdays.
“We have many parents who want their kids to have a different future than they did,” Peregrina said. “(The system) looks so different when you’re from another country. I think this class has been critical in informing parents how to help their children.”
As it has for many of its students during the pandemic, the college provided laptops and internet hotspots for the parents who needed them.
During the nine weeks, parents learned about topics such as nutrition, how to talk to their children’s teachers and principals, financial aid, racism, and how to support their children’s mental health.
“These parents really wanted to find out about the structures that are in the system,” Rosales said. “What does the data look like for Latino students?”
Much of the class focused on social justice issues in the education system and how parents can advocate for their kids, Rosales said.
“How do we empower parents to use their voice, regardless of whether they have English as a second language,” she said.
During the graduation ceremony, many of the parents said the lessons they learned will be put to use.
“Although I have grown children, all this information helps me to help my grandkids,” Rosa Cervantes said through a translator.
One topic many of the parents found important was mental health.
“I have a child with special needs and so those topics relate to how I can help my child,” said Margarita Garcia.
Each class featured a guest speaker from the Latino community, including Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Ismael Vivanco, who understands many of the parents’ struggles having faced them himself.
The more that parents and other adults know how to support their students, the stronger the schools will be, Vivanco said.
Many of the graduates expressed their desire to continue pursuing educational opportunities, especially in order to set an example for their children.
“I am enrolled for classes,” Leticia Martinez said through a translator. “It may be a stressful time because I am going to start, but I tell my daughter that if I am graduating you also need to graduate. Your siblings will also see you and we have to show that example.”
Many of the graduates expressed gratitude to Skagit Valley College for finding a way to include them.
“I am thankful that Skagit Valley College offers these classes,” Linda Navarro said through a translator. “That you are thinking about us.”
Skagit Valley College President Tom Keegan, who spoke briefly during the ceremony, thanked the graduates for their hard work, even though many of them faced additional struggles because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m completely in awe at the commitment to learn and complete their education,” Keegan said. “I have no doubt that these students and their kids are going to be successful because of their commitment and deep desire to succeed.”
The class fits into the college’s mission of equity, Keegan said.
“We care about all members of our community,” Keegan said. “The college is uniquely positioned to serve adults and children as part of the educational pipeline. Having parents who understand the educational system benefits not just those families, but our communities.”
For their final project, the students had to attend an online public or community meeting of some sort.
“We wanted them to be involved in the community,” Peregrina said. “We are encouraging them to have a voice in their community.”
By using their voices, the graduates will be able to help shape their lives, and their communities, she said.
“We are part of this community,” Peregrina said. “They contribute to this community. Our children are part of the future of the community. We’re changing the future of Latinos. We’re changing the future of the community.”
