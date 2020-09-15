The Skagit Valley College men's golf team battled its way to a second-place finish Monday in a multiple-team matchup in DuPont.
Cardinals golfer Carson Linville shot a two-round 147 (75-72) for a fourth-place finish, while the Cardinals shot a total score of 554, finishing second to Bellevue's 540.
Bellevue's Austin Duffy and Grays Harbor's Tyler Cassell tied for the lead at 140 total strokes over the two rounds. Duffy won medalist honors in a playoff.
Most Skagit Valley College sports have pushed back into later in the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the men's and women's golf teams are playing in the fall as usual.
