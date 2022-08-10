Skagit Valley College has hired Annie Lockwood to coach its softball team, according to a news release from the college.
Lockwood was most recently the assistant softball coach at Redmond High School, which won the Class 4A state title in May.
She has also served as a program manager for Softball University training center, assistant coach at the University of South Dakota, volunteer coach for Arizona State University and head coach at Skyline High School in Arizona.
“We are thrilled to be able to hire a coach that knows what it takes to win a championship,” Skagit Valley College Athletic Director Mitch Freeman said in the release. “Annie has seen what it’s like to win a championship as a player at Arizona State University and as a coach this past year at Redmond High School.”
Lockwood was a state high school coach of the year in 2014 in Arizona, and played on Arizona State's 2011 national championship team.
"From a young age, softball has been engrained in my life,” Lockwood said in the release. “At the age of 10, I told my parents that I was going to not only play Division I softball, but more specifically that I would go to a Pac-10 school."
