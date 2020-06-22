Skagit Valley College announced Friday its athletes of the year.
Basketball player Willie Thomas III and soccer player Jaime Vasquez were named co-male athletes of the year, while Morgan Jones was named female athlete of the year.
The annual awards are based on more than athletic performance. Also taken into account are academic success, community involvement, work ethic, commitment, dedication and other qualities.
Thomas III was Northwest Athletic Conference North Region Defensive Player of the Year, a first-team all-North Region pick and was named to the Clackamas Holiday All-Tournament Team.
He will continue his athletic and academic careers at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.
Vasquez was a two-year starter for the men’s soccer team. He was a two-year captain who was named a NWAC North-East Region All-Star as a defender both his freshman and sophomore years.
He will continue his academic career next year at the University of Washington.
Jones was a two-year starter on the women’s soccer team, starting 34 of 35 matches played and leading the team in scoring both years with a combined 26 goals and four assists.
She was one of the top goal scorers in the NWAC as a freshman and was named a NWAC North-East Region All-Star as a midfielder both her freshman and sophomore years.
