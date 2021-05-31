MOUNT VERNON — On March 9, 2020, the way Skagit Valley College educates its students changed — likely forever.
With students and faculty from the college's certified nursing assistant program participating in clinical trials at Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood when the facility had its first COVID-19 case, the college became the first educational institution in Skagit County to shut its doors and, within days, move online.
"The college community underwent a massive transformation so we could continue to serve students,” Skagit Valley College President Tom Keegan said. "It was an amazing, beautiful, thoughtful effort by the faculty and staff, and a really incredible, respectful and patient adjustment by students.”
Now, with COVID-19 cases declining and vaccination rates increasing, the college is preparing to continue expanding its in-person services and in-person classes, Keegan said.
Starting June 16, the college will begin to phase in some in-person student services three days a week at its Mount Vernon and Whidbey Island campuses, Keegan said. That will include offices that assist in enrollment.
On July 6, offices on both campuses that provide student support functions, such as counseling, libraries, student life, and testing and tutoring will be open, he said.
On Sept. 7, all offices on both campuses, as well as the college's San Juan Center, will be open.
The goal, Keegan said, is to get as many student support services up and running as soon as possible, with services more focused on college operations to follow.
The college will not, however, give up on the tools it has used during the past 14 months to help students and staff succeed, he said.
“One of the things we learned is that some of those online services and instructional methods provide more successful access to some of our students,” Keegan said. “We want to keep what worked, and continue to provide more accessible services and instruction for our students, and also provide those wonderful face-to-face experiences.”
That means even as the college continues to increase in-person services, it will continue to provide them online.
By next school year, the college hopes to be fully capable of providing full online, hybrid, and in-person instruction models, Keegan said.
“We’re going to look different than we did on March 8, 2020,” he said. “Our goal is that Spring Quarter 2022, that picture of how we deliver instruction and services will be the new Skagit Valley College.”
Throughout the pandemic, the college has received millions of dollars in federal funds to be made available to students facing hardships because of the pandemic.
Most recently, the college was awarded $8.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, half of which are earmarked to help students pay for housing, tuition, books or other hardships, according to news releases from the offices of both U.S. representatives Suzan DelBene and Rick Larsen.
Those interested in knowing if they qualify for such funds are encouraged to connect with the college, the news releases state.
