TACOMA — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team stepped out of Northwest Athletic Conference play Monday to face Pacific Lutheran University's junior varsity squad.The Cardinals came away with a 93-65 victory, improving to 11-2."It was good to get another road win before Christmas," Skagit Valley College coach Carl Howell said. "That was our 10th road game in the preseason so far." Etan Collins scored 21 points to lead five Cardinals who finished in double digits.DeMarcus Hall-Scriven finished with 17 points, Hodges Flemming tallied 11, and Lezjaun Harris and Jerry Hayes each added 10. — Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/
