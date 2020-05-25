MOUNT VERNON — On March 9, right before students were to begin taking their finals, Skagit Valley College shut down its campuses in Island, San Juan and Skagit counties because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a matter of days, the college was up and running again, albeit in a nontraditional online-only fashion.
“Never did any of us question whether we should continue our critical mission,” Skagit Valley College President Tom Keegan said.
Like other schools throughout the country, Skagit Valley College has had to adjust to the new world of distance learning.
In Bruce Poole’s advanced manufacturing class, that means finding creative ways to help students build and test their robots.
Right now, students should be in his classroom, under his watchful eye, assembling and programming little robots that can zoom around the class.
Instead, the students have taken their robot kits home to assemble and are then using either the video conferencing app Zoom or video taken with their cellphones to show Poole their progress.
“We have to get a little creative,” Poole said. “But it works.”
Poole, who leads the college’s manufacturing department, said his staff has made an increased effort to be more available to students through digital platforms.
Additionally, instructors are recording lectures and posting them online, something the department had wanted to do before the pandemic, but had never gotten around to.
“We have always wanted to address the online stuff more than we have,” Poole said. “(This) forces us to look at this harder and get better at it.”
Still, the students, who are mere credits from graduation, say distance learning is not the same.
“When you’re in the classroom, sometimes you feed off other students’ energy,” said student Todd Converse.
Though his advanced manufacturing class only has a few students in it, platforms such as Zoom make teaching larger classes more difficult, he said.
“When you have a small group, it’s a little more like you’re sitting in a classroom together,” Poole said.
In the future, Poole said he hopes instructors will continue to do things such as pre-record their lectures for students who for whatever reason can’t make it to class.
“We have students every year that can’t be on ground for lots of reasons,” he said. “A lot of the things that we’re doing to make learning more remote we’re going to hang on to.”
The college is keeping a running list of changes happening during the pandemic, Keegan said. As time goes on, it will assess those changes and see which ones can continue to make a positive impact for students and faculty.
“It’s been inspiring to see the community and the creativity and the vision of our faculty and staff and students,” Keegan said. “It’s just a testament to the strong college community we have here.”
On the administrative side of things, the college has also had to take steps to change how it interacts with students. Services such as financial aid and academic advising have gone online, he said.
The college has extended its Wi-Fi range so students can access it in parking lots. The college and its foundation have focused on getting laptops, wireless hot spots and money into the hands of students who need help.
It’s removed registration blocks and made it so anything a student needs can be done either online or over the phone.
“We have not lessened our commitment to equity and inclusion,” Keegan said. “When there’s a crisis, it’s a time often when inequalities are amplified.”
In the near future, the college will be offering a free online class about online learning, including what kind of technology is required and what the experience is like, Keegan said.
“A person that is considering going to college in this online environment will have a wonderful opportunity to check it out,” Keegan said. “At no cost and no risk.”
While the college remains closed for the rest of spring quarter, seven of the college’s programs will be resuming in-person labs in the next several weeks, Keegan said.
Those seven programs — nursing, automotive technology, culinary, brewing, marine technology, welding and the Parks Law Enforcement Academy — all fit into Gov. Jay Inslee’s criteria for Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening, Keegan said.
All will have to abide by strict safety guidelines, including the use of personal protective equipment, he said.
“The college is a critical part of our community and our society,” Keegan said. “We provide the open door and the opportunity for all to access higher education to build their technical skills, their critical skills, to gain their basic competency skills and earn family-wage jobs.”
