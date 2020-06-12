A federal judge granted an emergency injunction Friday that will allow colleges and universities throughout the state, including Skagit Valley College, more flexibility in how to spend COVID-19 emergency relief money.
Chief U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Rice heard arguments Thursday about whether to grant the injunction, which was requested by the state in a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Department of Education.
The lawsuit states that after Congress approved the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act relief funding, the Department of Education changed its guidelines of who was eligible to receive those funds, excluding about 85,000 students statewide.
In Washington, about $100 million went to the state's six universities and 34 technical and community colleges, including $1.1 million to Skagit Valley College.
According to the suit, although the emergency funding is not considered federal financial aid, the Department of Education is requiring the funds be distributed only to those who qualify for federal financial aid.
The lawsuit argues such a provision excludes those who do not have a high school degree or Social Security number — including the 17,000 so-called "Dreamers" who are protected by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — or those who have missed payments on federal loans or do not meet the low-income thresholds of Pell grants.
According to a brief filed by Skagit Valley College Associate Dean of Financial Aid and Veterans Education Crystal Allison, of the college's 3,964 students, more than 60% are ineligible for the emergency funding under the current Department of Education guidelines.
"While appreciative of the funding, I'm concerned that thousands of students whose lives have been upended by COVID-19 are being denied the emergency grants they need to help pay bills, stay in college and complete their degrees so they can begin their careers or transfer to a university," Skagit Valley College President Tom Keegan told the Skagit Valley Herald. "The guidelines further the inequities in gaining access and completing college degrees for those who need it the most."
The requirement that only students who have high school diplomas are eligible to receive the funds excludes about 900 Skagit Valley College students who are either dual-enrolled with their high schools in the Running Start program or are adults who are trying to earn their diplomas or GEDs through the college's Basic Adult Education program.
"If these students do not receive this aid and no other assistance is available, many will have to disenroll, lose housing, or face any number of consequences of lack of funds," the college's declaration stated.
The college also intended to use the emergency funds for students who have relied on part-time employment on campus to pay their tuition or those who are small-business owners who have lost income because of the pandemic — categories of students who are ineligible to collect unemployment and may have few other financial options.
"These students are truly without an income now and desperately need help," the declaration states. "We anticipate we will see further loss of enrollment, as students struggle to manage additional costs associated with technology, loss of childcare services and loss of employment."
Another concern of the college, the declaration states, is that it does not have access to some of the information required by the U.S. Department of Education to determine which students are ineligible — such as which are late on federal loan payments.
With an already projected loss of about $4.8 million because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the college cannot afford to have to pay back the Department of Education should it determine the college acted inappropriately in distributing the funds.
"Our institution could not continue to meet our educational mission if we faced having to pay tens of thousands of dollars to (the Department)," the declaration states.
