MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College men’s basketball team beat Peninsula 75-63 on Friday afternoon to avenge its only loss of the season and push its win streak to three games.
The Cardinals (8-1) had lost to the Pirates on April 17.
Anthony Iglesia led Skagit Valley with 22 points, DeMarcus Hall-Scriven had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Lezjaun Harris had 13 points and seven rebounds.
The Cardinals held the Pirates to 30% shooting — and 20 points — in the first half, and led by as many as 21 points in the second half.
The Cardinals remain in first place in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region standings. They have a two-game lead over Bellevue with eight games to play.
“This was a great win for us. Peninsula had won five games in a row and they have really been playing well," Cardinals coach Carl Howell said.
