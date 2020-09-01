MOUNT VERNON — After having its campuses essentially shuttered since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Skagit Valley College is preparing for some students to return for in-person learning.
At the start of fall quarter Sept. 22, hands-on lab classes will resume at the college’s three campuses in Island, San Juan and Skagit counties, President Tom Keegan said.
“Health and safety is our first and most important priority,” Keegan said. “At the same time, we want to deliver high-quality education opportunities that serve all.”
The classes will resume in accordance with federal, state and county health and safety guidelines, he said.
While Gov. Jay Inslee recommended in August that most K-12 schools begin fall in a mostly online fashion, in June he outlined plans that would allow higher education institutions, including community colleges and technical schools, to resume some in-person classes, provided they follow health and safety standards, including face coverings.
“Washington’s public and private universities, colleges, technical schools, apprenticeship programs, and similar schools and programs are an important part of our economy and are vital to the educational, social, and economic needs of Washingtonians,” Inslee said in a June 24 proclamation. “Returning to campus and these facilities as soon as can be safely accomplished will benefit Washington.”
At Skagit Valley College, that means an expansion of the limited in-person lessons the college offered earlier in the summer.
While lectures will be held online, hands-on labs in programs such as nursing, welding, automotive technology, the Craft Brewing Academy and the Parks Law Enforcement Academy will be held in person.
That will allow students in those programs to get the credits they need in order to begin their careers, Keegan said.
“We don’t want to lose a year of nursing students in the pipeline,” he said.
For students who don’t feel comfortable attending those in-person classes, accommodations will be made, Keegan said.
“We’re doing everything we can to give employees and students options,” he said. “I think it’s important for all of us to recognize the pandemic has changed how we live and work and play. We must be flexible and innovative and give people grace.”
That flexibility and innovation has been on display at Skagit Valley College since March, when students and staff quickly adjusted to their new online worlds, Keegan said.
“Every day it’s something new in terms of a new challenge or a new rule, a new piece of data,” he said. “And a new solution.”
The college plans to maintain mostly online operations through December, Keegan said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the face of the job world and many unemployed, the college expects to see an increase in those interested in retraining programs, he said.
The college intends to meet the demand with additional programs, Keegan said.
“It’s times of crises when inequities are exacerbated and it’s incumbent upon us as leaders that we shine a light on that and commit ourselves and our institutions to combating that,” he said.
So far, the college has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to purchase laptops, Chromebooks and internet hot spots for students who need them, Keegan said.
The college is also offering a variety of new services and new funding opportunities for students, he said.
The funding comes in the form of federal, state and local dollars and can be used by students for things such as tuition, books and emergency expenditures, Keegan said.
“My hope is that students who are considering coming to college, whether it’s the first time, retraining, English language acquisition or upgrading skills, that they realize the college has many, many different ways to serve them and there are a number of financial resources. There’s a lot of money there right now that we’re providing quickly,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.