MOUNT VERNON — In a doubleheader Saturday against Olympic, the Skagit Valley College baseball team overwhelmed its opponent in the first game — then saw it win by one run in the second.
The Cardinals downed Olympic 12-8, then lost 4-3 in extra innings.
Right fielder James Anderson went 3-for-4 and clubbed a home run in the doubleheader-opening win. Teammates Carter Parcher and Austin Wilson also had home runs.
Parcher was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, Wilson was 2-for-4 with three RBI, and Hibiki Ouchi was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.
Starting pitcher Trevor Cassell struck out seven in five innings on his way to the win. Cassell walked one and gave up no earned runs.
In the second game, Olympic got its first win of the season as it pushed home the winning run in the top of the 12th inning.
Cardinals starter Ryan Morrill yielded one earned run in seven inning, and struck out seven. Ouchi went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI.
The split sent Skagit Valley's record to 3-3 heading into Sunday's doubleheader at Olympic.
SOFTBALL
Everett 1-6, Skagit Valley 0-5
EVERETT — The Trojans nipped the Cardinals in a pair of close games.
The first game was a pitchers' duel between Trojans starter Kaylie Hoskins (17 strikeouts) and the Cardinals' Savannah Smith, who scattered five hits and struck out eight in a complete-game effort.
Angie Chin had the Cardinals' only hit to break up a potential no-hitter in the sixth inning.
In the second game, Skagit Valley's Colbi Draney went 2-for-4 with a home run, Savannah Fitzgerald went 3-for-4, Natalie Zender was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and two RBI, Shelbi Schultz had two hits, and Maddy Hylback went 2-for-4 with a double.
The Cardinals are 1-5.
Men's Basketball
Peninsula 76
Skagit Valley 72
PORT ANGELES — The Cardinals led by as many as 18 points, but the game slipped away for Skagit Valley's first loss of the season.
"We had a great first half defensively and had a good flow on offense but then we just caved in the second half. We have been playing with fire in three of our last five games we were trailing by as many as 18 points but, we were finding a way to win," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. " We just weren’t mentally tough enough to fight through today."
Howell said the Cardinals' depth has been hurt by injuries.
DeMarcus Hall-Scriven led Skagit Valley with 25 points and six rebounds. Lezjuan Harris scored 15 points and Malik Howard added 12.
Skagit Valley fell to 5-1.
