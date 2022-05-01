MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College softball team dropped a pair of games Saturday against Everett.
The Cardinals fell 8-0 and 6-3 in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region doubleheader.
In the first game, Skagit Valley was held to six hits and two walks while striking out 13 times. Megan Stacy had two of the Cardinals' hits, going 2-for-3.
In the second game, Skagit Valley's Maddy Holmes was 2-for-3 with a run scored, Jenna Bettge was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Rachel Rocero had a solo home run.
The Cardinals are 11-11 in North Region play and 16-16 overall. Their records include four forfeit wins for games that there were scheduled for May 8 and May 15.
