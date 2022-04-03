Cardinals

MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College softball team picked up a pair of wins Saturday, beating Shoreline 8-0 and 13-4 in a Northwest Athletic Conference North Region doubleheader.

The Cardinals are 4-4 in region play and 8-6 overall.

While Annika Forseth pitched a no-hitter with one walk and six strikeouts in the five-inning first game, the Cardinals' bats were strong in the five-inning second game.

Delaney Kaysner was 2-for-3 in the first game and 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI in the second game, and Camdyn Robinson was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI in the first game and 2-for-4 with two RBI in the second game.

Forseth was 2-for 3 in the first game, and Angie Chin was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI in the second game.

