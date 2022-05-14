SVC Cardinals

EDMONDS — The Skagit Valley College softball team beat Edmonds 15-7 and 5-3 on Friday in a Northwest Athletic Conference North Region doubleheader.

Annika Forseth had five hits over the two games, going 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in the first game, and 2-for-3 with an RBI in the second game.

She was also the winning pitcher in the second game, allowing eight hits, one walk with nine strikeouts over five innings.

Delaney Kaysner was 3-for-4 with three runs sored and three RBI in the first game, and Angie Chin was 2-for-4 with two runs scored in the second game.

The Cardinals are 13-13 in region play, a record that includes two forfeits coming Sunday against Olympic, and 18-18 overall.

