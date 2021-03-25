Other than golf, which was allowed to play in the fall and recently began its spring season, it's been a quiet past year for Skagit Valley College sports.
That'll change over the next week, as several teams are ready to see their seasons finally get underway.
Men's and women's soccer will begin soon, with the men under new head coach George Kissas at Whatcom on Thursday and the women at Whatcom on April 5.
The baseball and softball teams also begin in early April, with baseball at Edmonds on April 3 and softball at Bellevue on April 7.
First-year head volleyball coach Joe Amaral will make his debut on the road April 7 as the Cardinals face Bellevue.
For the basketball teams, the Skagit men's team is looking to follow up a historic season that was cut short, while the women's team looks to build on a hard-fought one.
Both teams open play March 31 at home against Peninsula, with the women slated to tip off at 5 p.m. and the men at 7:15 p.m.
"We're excited to get going ... not just my players, but players everywhere," Skagit Valley College men's basketball coach Carl Howell said.
The men's team saw its 2020 postseason called off because of COVID-19 as it was taking the court for the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament.
This year there won't be an NWAC tournament and this year won't count against players' eligibility, but Howell said the players are raring to compete in a region-only schedule.
Women's coach Deb Castle said her team, too, has been working hard while waiting for the season to get going.
"They're hard-working," Castle said. "It'll be hard to pick a starting five. In reality that's awesome for us because if we sub off the bench and not lose talent and ability it's awesome."
That's a stark difference from last year, when the Cardinals often had only six players.
Skagit Valley College Athletic Director Mitch Freeman said the school is still determining the extent to which fans can be present at games.
