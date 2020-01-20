MOUNT VERNON — While many celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a day off Monday, students at Skagit Valley College celebrated it with a day in service.
“It is super important to recognize the legacy that Dr. King left,” said Brian Murphy, Skagit Valley College’s director of student life. “And that that work is still so important today. It’s not just another day to do nothing.”
Students with the Black Student Union, Student Program Board, Human Services Club, student government and men’s basketball team participated in service projects on campus, including making care packages for students who may be struggling, cleaning up litter and making a display of quotes from King.
“It’s a day where we can live in (King’s) vision of a beloved community,” said U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, who represents the state’s 1st Congressional District, which includes eastern Skagit County and Mount Vernon. “He realized the importance of service to help each other and get to know each other.”
DelBene, who was born in Selma, Alabama, lauded the work of her congressional colleague and civil rights leader John Lewis of Georgia who marched with King across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.
DelBene helped the students with the service projects, including writing inspirational quotes — from the likes of King and Lewis, to the fictional Albus Dumbledore — on note cards for the care packages.
“It’s about folks getting to know each other and help each other,” she said. “We are all better off if we have people help us out.”
It’s the first time the college has hosted the day of service on the actual holiday, Murphy said, rather than on the following school day.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.