SALEM — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team survived Sunday the first weekend of the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Cardinals went 2-1 in three regional round matches to advance to the final eight, which begins Friday at Pierce College in Lakewood.

Skagit Valley College beat Walla Walla 25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-11 on Saturday, lost to Linn-Benton 25-12, 25-21, 25-23 on Sunday morning and beat Tacoma 25-16, 25-19, 25-21 on Sunday afternoon.

Against Walla Walla, Faith Baar and Olivia Pratt each had 14 kills for the Cardinals, while Mia Scheepens had 10.

Against Linn-Benton, Pratt had 10 kills and Baar seven, while against Tacoma Pratt had nine kills, Baar and Scheepens eight each, and Anynslee King seven.

The Cardinals are 22-4 headed into their next match Friday.

