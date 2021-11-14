featured Skagit Valley College volleyball team extends its season By Skagit Valley College staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Nov 14, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SALEM — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team survived Sunday the first weekend of the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament.The Cardinals went 2-1 in three regional round matches to advance to the final eight, which begins Friday at Pierce College in Lakewood.Skagit Valley College beat Walla Walla 25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-11 on Saturday, lost to Linn-Benton 25-12, 25-21, 25-23 on Sunday morning and beat Tacoma 25-16, 25-19, 25-21 on Sunday afternoon. Against Walla Walla, Faith Baar and Olivia Pratt each had 14 kills for the Cardinals, while Mia Scheepens had 10.Against Linn-Benton, Pratt had 10 kills and Baar seven, while against Tacoma Pratt had nine kills, Baar and Scheepens eight each, and Anynslee King seven.The Cardinals are 22-4 headed into their next match Friday. More from this section Rain to bring serious flooding to Skagit County; Hamilton residents urged to evacuate Posted: 24 minutes ago. Packers blank Seahawks 17-0 as Rodgers, Wilson return Posted: 31 minutes ago. Spirit head to NWSL championship with 2-1 win over Reign Posted: 4:46 p.m. Mickelson wins finale; Langer takes 6th Schwab Cup title Posted: 4:32 p.m. 'Watered-down hope': Experts wanted more from climate pact Posted: 2:32 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley College Volleyball Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament Kill Cardinal Faith Baar Seven College Volleyball Team Eight Mia Scheepens Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Major flooding ahead for Skagit River Skagit County employers bump wages, offer incentives as staffing challenges persist Heavy rain causes Skagit River to rise Repair work on Mount Vernon levee comes ahead of expected flooding Upper Skagit member gets 15-year prison sentence Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.