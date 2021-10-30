Cardinal

EVERETT — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team clinched a playoff spot Friday with a 25-16, 25-16, 25-11 win over Everett.

The Cardinals, 8-3 in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region and 19-3 overall, have assured themselves a spot in the conference tournament.

Against Everett, Mia Scheepens had eight kills and Faith Baar seven. Olivia Pratt and Libby Miller each had 12 digs.

The Cardinals conclude their regular season Wednesday before opening the playoffs Nov. 13.

