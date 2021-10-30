featured Skagit Valley College volleyball team headed to playoffs By Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Oct 30, 2021 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVERETT — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team clinched a playoff spot Friday with a 25-16, 25-16, 25-11 win over Everett.The Cardinals, 8-3 in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region and 19-3 overall, have assured themselves a spot in the conference tournament. Against Everett, Mia Scheepens had eight kills and Faith Baar seven. Olivia Pratt and Libby Miller each had 12 digs.The Cardinals conclude their regular season Wednesday before opening the playoffs Nov. 13. More from this section Burlington-Edison School District to put levies on February ballot Posted: Oct. 29, 2021 Judge postpones hearing on recall attempt of Hamilton mayor Posted: Oct. 29, 2021 Burlington plans upgrade for homeless shelter Posted: Oct. 29, 2021 First flood of the season sweeps through Hamilton Posted: Oct. 29, 2021 Thursday's Prep Roundup: La Conner edges Burlington-Edison in battle of volleyball powers Posted: Oct. 29, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley College Everett College Volleyball Northwest Athletic Conference Playoff College Volleyball Team Everett Sport Cardinal Spot Skagit Valley Digs Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Three Skagit County high schools welcome new principals Forecast shows moderate Skagit River flooding, flood watch issued State takes look at Interstate 5 issues in Skagit County Skagit County records 459 new COVID-19 cases for the week Bid made to recall Hamilton mayor Tweets by goskagit
