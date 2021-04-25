MOUNT VERNON — A shorthanded Skagit Valley College women's basketball team battled like it had twice as many players Saturday against Bellevue.
Grace Shaddle had 23 points, nine rebounds and five steals as a Cardinals team with six players stayed within five points late in the matchup with the Bulldogs.
Bellevue, however, pulled out the win 56-51.
Shauna Koonuk added 10 points for the Cardinals (2-2) and Madison Plautz and Kailyn Allison pulled down eight rebounds apiece.
Cardinals coach Deb Castle said Skagit Valley only had six freshmen available Saturday, including one who had recently missed almost a week of practice with food poisoning.
"We could have folded, but instead the girls fought for every rebound and loose ball," she said. "Great game for these girls and a great learning experience."
