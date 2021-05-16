BELLINGHAM — Four Whatcom Community College women's basketball players scored in double digits Saturday to lead the Orcas to a 79-71 win over Skagit Valley.
Shauna Koonuk came off the bench to lead Skagit Valley with 14 points. She also pulled down six rebounds.
Kailyn Allison added 13 points, a total that included two 3-pointers. She also had five steals.
Grace Shaddle came off the bench to score 10 points, and Melissa Frein led the Cardinals with eight rebounds.
Skagit Valley (3-6) is scheduled to play Peninsula on the road Monday.
