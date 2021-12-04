featured Skagit Valley College women's basketball team gets past Spokane By Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 4, 2021 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVERETT — The Skagit Valley College women's basketball team opened the Everett Basketball Classic on Friday with a 62-59 win over Spokane.The Cardinals (3-2) had four players score in double figures.Madison Plautz led the way with 17 points, while Kagari Tomita had 13, Isabel Buchert 11 and Kailyn Allison 10."We had a very balanced scoring attack," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said. "As I said before I am not for sure who teams will try to stop." Tomita did her scoring off the bench. She also chipped in five rebounds and made all eight of her free-throw attempts.As a team, the Cardinals made 15 of 18 free throws, and were outrebounded by only two."Now we need to work on less turnovers," Castle said. "Most of our turnovers are unforced and we need to correct that." More from this section Dec. 4 Christmas Fund donors Posted: 10 p.m. Winter Wonderland comes to Burlington Posted: 9 p.m. Skagit Valley Herald Volleyball Player of the Year: Ellie Marble Posted: Dec. 3, 2021 Action taken against former Skagit County medical assistant Posted: Dec. 3, 2021 On the Beat Posted: Dec. 3, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley College Spokane College Women's Basketball Everett Basketball Classic Basketball Team Free Throw Spokane Sport Basketball Scoring Attack Cardinal Skagit Valley Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Clear Lake man found dead in floodwaters Skagit River flood predictions downgraded Action taken against former Skagit County medical assistant Island Hospital CEO steps down Forecast: Second round of major Skagit River flooding ahead Tweets by goskagit
