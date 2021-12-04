Cardinal

EVERETT — The Skagit Valley College women's basketball team opened the Everett Basketball Classic on Friday with a 62-59 win over Spokane.

The Cardinals (3-2) had four players score in double figures.

Madison Plautz led the way with 17 points, while Kagari Tomita had 13, Isabel Buchert 11 and Kailyn Allison 10.

"We had a very balanced scoring attack," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said. "As I said before I am not for sure who teams will try to stop."

Tomita did her scoring off the bench. She also chipped in five rebounds and made all eight of her free-throw attempts.

As a team, the Cardinals made 15 of 18 free throws, and were outrebounded by only two.

"Now we need to work on less turnovers," Castle said. "Most of our turnovers are unforced and we need to correct that."

