Tim Babcock was a sports standout for Skagit Valley College — both as a soccer player and as a coach.
Now the former Cardinal is headed to the Northwest Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.
Babcock will be inducted into the hall of fame on June 23. He'll be part of a class that honors six individuals and two teams.
A 1988 graduate of Monroe High School, Babcock went on to play for the Cardinals in 1988 and 1989. The 1988 team went 20-2-4 and won the NWAC (then NWAACC) title. The 1989 team was the NWAC runner-up.
The 1988 team, coached by Dave Ryberg, was later inducted into the conference hall of fame.
Babcock was a first-team all-region selection in 1988 and was named conference tournament MVP. The following year, he was again a first-team all-region pick.
He played two seasons for the University of Washington, then competed professionally with the Seattle SeaDogs, scoring nine goals and an assist over 38 games. Babcock returned to coach Skagit Valley, guiding the team to the 1998 conference championship.
He'll be inducted in a virtual ceremony that also honors the 1952 Everett Junior College football team and the 1948-49 Olympic College men's basketball team, along with several other individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.