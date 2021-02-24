MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley Family YMCA Chinooks swim team held Friday a USA Swimming intrasquad meet.
It was far from a normal event as spectators watched from outside the facility, team members sat 6 feet apart and the usual frantic pace of a swim meet was relatively slow.
What wasn't slow, however, were the times of Claire Eilers and Daniel LaVasseur.
The 15-year-old Eilers broke the club's 200-yard breaststroke record in her age group with a time of 2 minutes, 43.14 seconds, while the 14-year-old LaVasseur broke the 200-yard backstroke record in his age group with a time of 2:27.01.
Chinooks coaches Carol Mochkatel and Kelsey Johnson have been training their squad as much as possible, and those efforts are paying off as improvements were noticeable throughout the club's roster.
