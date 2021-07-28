MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley Family YMCA has hired Jenn Radford as an assistant/age group coach for its Chinook Swim Team.
"My priority as a coach is to give swimmers the opportunity for growth, development, and success," Radford said. "I believe that supporting individuals in achieving these things while being a part of a team requires an environment where all swimmers have appropriate training and quality instruction."
Radford has been involved with swimming for most of her life. She gave swim lessons while in high school after taking to the pool as a child.
"There is something about the peacefulness of the water combined with the challenges of swimming that captivated me from the moment I jumped into the pool," she said.
Radford joined a club team at a young age and continued swimming competitively through college.
She received bachelor's and master’s degrees from Texas State University.
Prior to arriving at the Skagit Valley YMCA, she coached in Colorado and Texas.
Radford said she values the fact swimming offers the opportunity for growth and success outside of the pool.
"There are so many life lessons that can be learned through sport, and I'm thrilled to take on the challenge of not only building up individuals as athletes, but also as successful human beings," she said.
