SEDRO-WOOLLEY — An agreement has been reached for the Skagit Valley Family YMCA to lease the old Sedro-Woolley Library building from the city and use it for youth programs.
The lease agreement for the building at 802 Ball St. was approved May 4 by the Sedro-Woolley City Council.
"This has been many years in the making and it has finally come together," said Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson.
Talks about the YMCA's use of the building started in 2018. The building will be leased to the YMCA for five years for $1 a year.
The facility will serve those ages 12 to 18, with the YMCA expecting the largest usage to be among those 16 to 18. Days and hours of operation have yet to be determined.
The city of Sedro-Woolley worked with Skagit Valley Family YMCA CEO Dean Snider to complete the lease agreement.
"The ultimate goal was for the YMCA to have a presence in Sedro-Woolley," said City Administrator Charlie Bush. "And to have that presence in the old library building."
Snider said as a community-based organization, the YMCA's role is to partner with others to strengthen the YMCA's efforts.
"I am thrilled to partner with the city of Sedro-Woolley," Snider said. "This was another opportunity to grow further into Sedro-Woolley and we are thrilled to be here."
He said the YMCA is looking forward to putting an existing structure to good use.
What programs the YMCA offers in the building may change over time.
"We are starting it one way, then we will be connecting and communicating with residents to see what they really want and what the greatest needs are," Snider said.
The inaugural YMCA program at the facility will be flag football starting in June.
At the end of June, the YMCA will offer its Stop, Drop & Run program. The part running club, part drop-in program is funded through the fall by a state grant secured by the city.
To register for programs, go to skagitymca.org.
"This is the beginning effort," Snider said. "It will be a running club and a drop-in center. We see that as something that will continue on as a preventive measure to keep kids in a positive mindset, learning positive things that can help them launch into adulthood while avoiding those pitfalls that occasionally happen as well."
The YMCA plans to operate the drop-in center long term, offering programs designed to give kids good, healthy options of things to do in town.
"We want to really see what the need is here," Snider said. "There is a lot of possibilities for the space and right now we see many of them but look forward to working with the community to see what fits best. We want to find out just exactly what the real deep needs of the community are and then we'll move in that direction."
Bush said the opportunity to lease the building to the YMCA was a win-win for the city.
"We have a vacant building we want occupied and the YMCA has a mission that fits really well with the needs of our community," he said.
The YMCA will be responsible for paying utilities. The city will pay to maintain the building's exterior, while larger interior maintenance with be shared by the YMCA and the city.
Johnson has asked Snider to give the City Council an update in six months on how things have progressed.
"It was an exceedingly positive experience," Snider said of putting together the lease. "Both the city and the YMCA wanted to see this happen and we found a way to make it happen. It has been a great experience."
