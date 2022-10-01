People in Line.png
Buy Now

People in line with pumpkins and other harvest goods are shown at Gordon Skagit Farms in Mount Vernon on Saturday during the Skagit Valley Festival of Family Farms. 

 Jake Isom / Skagit Valley Herald

Families drove throughout the county on Saturday for the first day of the 24th annual Skagit Valley Festival of Family Farms.

Throughout the weekend, attendees are able to visit a variety of family farms in Bow, Burlington, Concrete, Mount Vernon, Rockport and Sedro-Woolley. 

— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.