Families drove throughout the county on Saturday for the first day of the 24th annual Skagit Valley Festival of Family Farms.
Throughout the weekend, attendees are able to visit a variety of family farms in Bow, Burlington, Concrete, Mount Vernon, Rockport and Sedro-Woolley.
The festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge. For more information including a map of farms, visit festivaloffamilyfarms.com.
Participating farms include Taylor Shellfish Farms, the Ruiz Farm featuring Golden Glen Creamery, Sauk Farm LLC, Double O Ranch and Ovenell's Heritage Inn and Log Cabins, Roozengaarde, South Fork Farms, Eagle Haven Winery and Perkins Variety Apples and Gordon Skagit Farms.
"We have been in this deal for a long, long time and we appreciate being acknowledged and we love to have the people come," said Betty Gordon, the mother of Eddie and Todd Gordon, who now operate Gordon Skagit Farms.
The festival’s mission is to promote Skagit County agriculture by cultivating the bond between farmers and the community through education and hospitality, according to the festival's website.
The festival features a variety of activities: educational exhibits, harvest markets, gardening demonstrations, free samples, kids’ activities, corn and hay mazes, animal exhibits, pumpkin patches, scenic tours and more.
According to the festival's website, attendees can also see:
• How everyday life unfolds on family farms.
• Why agriculture is Skagit Valley's biggest business.
• What "certified organic" farming is.
• Learn about the unique qualities of grass-fed Maine-Anjou beef.
• Learn how oysters and clam farms rely on clean water.
• Wine production.
• How to use greenhouses to extend the growing season.
• Learn about small woodlands forest management practices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.