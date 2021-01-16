MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley Food Co-op will permanently close its restaurant, Third Street Café, at the end of the month, citing challenges with COVID-19 restrictions.
"The decision to close the restaurant was a difficult one, but we believe it to be the right one for the good of the Co-op," the co-op said in an announcement Friday.
"With COVID restrictions still in place and an unpredictable future, even a half full Third Street Café feels impractical both in economics and community, and we can all agree that takeout just isn’t the same," the co-op said.
At least 10 other Skagit County restaurants have closed permanently during the pandemic.
The co-op opened Third Street Café in 2016 in the C•Square building across the parking lot from the main co-op building.
The 8,300-square-foot building features the 92-seat café and four small retail outlets, including a deli, bakery, coffee and tea shop, and homemade ice cream shop.
The co-op said in its email it will use the C•Square building to expand its kitchen and production of in-house products, and for storage and extra space for online ordering and curbside service.
Third Street Café's 10 employees have been offered other work at the co-op, the co-op said.
The last day for takeout will be Jan. 31.
