Xavier Neyens wasted no time making his presence felt on the Mount Vernon High School baseball team.
The freshman's impact was immediate, and for his efforts this season he has been named the Skagit Valley Herald's Baseball Player of the Year.
He was also named the Northwest Conference Most Valuable Player. He was a first-team position player and a second-team pitcher.
Neyens, who has already verbally committed to play baseball at Oregon State University, was dominant in his first high school season on the mound, in the batter's box and at shortstop.
"Xavier is one of the most competitive kids I have ever met," Mount Vernon coach Tony Wolden said. "He works at the craft every day whether it's arm care, in the batting cages, long toss, weight room. He is always doing something to get better.
"... He's obviously a very talented young man. But he works like no other."
Neyens hit .476 this season. His 32 hits included three home runs, 18 singles and 11 doubles, and he finished with 22 RBI.
"I was really proud of my hitting," Neyens said. "That is something I really take pride in and the thing I work the most on."
The opposition took notice. As the season progressed, he saw fewer quality pitches.
He walked 20 times, with 12 of the walks being intentional.
Neyens said that was frustrating, particularly in close games with runners on base.
"Not getting a chance to put the barrel on the ball, I want to be that guy to get that walk-off," he said. "But at the end of the day, we usually got the job done."
He scored 16 runs and was a threat on the bases with 11 steals.
"He really produced for us from the plate over the course of the entire season," Wolden said. "He sees the ball well and he's on time a lot."
Wolden said Neyens has the ability to sit back on slower pitches, and when fastballs come his way he can drive them to all parts of the field.
On the mound, he pitched 47 innings, amassed 71 strikeouts, walked 28 and ended the season with a 1.34 ERA.
Neyens went into the season knowing he was the Bulldogs ace, and said he welcomed that.
"It was a really great year for me pitching," he said. "There was definite jumps in my velo (velocity). It was a lot of fun pitching and I wanted to take advantage of every time I got to step on the mound."
As the season progressed, Neyens' pitching become more dominant.
"I just became more effective," he said. "My fastball really improved. Not many people could touch my fastball. Near the end of the season, I could get someone on my slider just as often as my fastball."
When not on the mound, Neyens found himself playing shortstop. It's a position he wasn't exactly familiar with, having played third base in the past.
Neyens wants to increase his strength before taking to the diamond next season.
"Obviously being stronger correlates to everything from hitting the ball harder to throwing the ball longer to getting faster," he said. "I'm not slow on the bases, but I want to get faster."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.