Kai Greenough is an eclectic athlete.
Wrestling, tennis and golf are three sports not often seen in combination.
Greenough, a Sedro-Woolley junior, managed to thrive both on the court and the on mat this school year, and for his efforts is the Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Athlete of the Year.
"I am really shocked by this," Greenough said of the award. "It's great. I really didn't think I was going to even be in the picture."
Greenough was named the Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Wrestler of the Year after placing fifth in the 106-pound weight class of the Class 2A State Tournament.
He and doubles partner Dylan Scheib were named Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Tennis Players of the Year, qualifying as alternates for the Class 2A State Tournament.
The state tennis tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Greenough saw his boys' golf season scratched as well.
"I am really happy with how both my seasons went," he said. "I am a little sad I couldn't go out and golf. That was disappointing. But things happen I guess and I'll just move on."
Greenough said he was pleasantly surprised with his wrestling season, especially considering he suffered an injured finger.
"I really didn't see myself going that far," he said. "But once I got there (to state) it went well for me. It was a really good experience and it's motivation for next year."
And the finger?
"It's still hurts," he said. "At state, we just taped it up and wrestled through it. And after the first match, the pain just kind of went away and my confidence moved up."
Tennis is a sport Greenough sort of just fell into, starting his freshman year.
"I wanted to play football, but my parents wanted me to try something new so I started playing tennis," he said.
"I actually enjoyed it. It was pretty fun and so I have just stuck with it."
Greenough said it took a while for he and Schieb to find their rhythm, but once they did they were a force.
"We kind of destroyed people out there," Greenough said.
With Scheib graduating, Greenough may be headed to singles next fall.
"We'll just have to wait and see," Greenough said. "I'm not really sure yet what I will be playing, but I am looking forward to it.
"Next year is my senior year so that's big. I am looking forward to doing all three sports again."
