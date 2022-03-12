Quinn Swanson wasn't sure what his role was going to be this season on the Mount Vernon High School boys' basketball team.
As it turned out, the sophomore's role was to lead as he finished the season as the top scorer in Skagit County, while also being instrumental in Mount Vernon's push into the Class 3A district playoffs.
For his efforts on the hardwood, Swanson is the Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Basketball Player of the Year.
"This is a great honor," he said. "Honestly, I was just hoping to make varsity this year and maybe help the team.
"I was a little surprised on how well we did, but I knew we were a good team. We really gelled."
This season, Mount Vernon went 12-2 in the Northwest Conference and 14-7 overall. Its only two conference losses came to eventual Class 2A champion Lynden and eventual Class 1A champion Lynden Christian.
Swanson averaged 16.9 points per game and was named to the all-conference second team.
Not bad for a player who said he hoped to be able to score a few points this year, probably while coming off the bench.
"I am really happy I did so well," Swanson said.
Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine said Swanson did more for the Bulldogs than fill up the scorebook.
"We asked him many times to take on a big defensive role by assigning him to the other team's best player," Valentine said. "... He is a player who knows how to win and is driven to help his team win."
Defense was one of Swanson's offseason focuses.
"My defense really improved over last summer," he said. "I was quicker this year and stronger.
"And I worked on my shot a lot. That has been a focus my entire career, to be a good shooter. The beginning of the season, I just kind of stayed outside and shot 3s because I was a little timid. Later in the season, I found it was easier to drive in and score because I was just more comfortable."
In Mount Vernon's final game of its season in the Northwest 3A District Tournament, Swanson poured in 33 points.
"He did everything he could," Valentine said. "He just would not give up or give in."
After a COVID-19 riddled freshman year, Swanson said it was fun to be around other high school students and not at home in front of his computer.
"It was so good to be back (in the classroom and on the court)," he said. "I really enjoy school and being around other people."
Swanson also plays football and baseball for the Bulldogs.
There’s a lot of basketball yet to be played in Swanson's high school career. He's hoping to lead the Bulldogs farther into the postseason next year.
"This season, it was a lot of fun," he said. "I wouldn't change anything except maybe playing better in the playoffs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.